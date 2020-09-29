CLOSE
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Steps In To Help Delonte West, Offers To Pay For His Treatment

Sources close to the West family revealed that Cuban has been trying to Delonte West on the phone and finally got in contact with the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard and agreed to meet with Cuban on Monday (Sept.28).

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Steps In To Help Delonte West

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

It looks like Delonte West is finally getting the help he needs.

 

Last week a disturbing photo surface of former NBA player Delonte West in the streets of Dallas begging for money. Despite multiple people asking where the NBA is on the matter, TMZ reported that former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, West’s St. Joes’ teammate Jameer Nelson and the National Basketball Players Association were working on getting him help. The celebrity gossip site now reports that Dallas Mavericks’ owner stepped in and is personally helping West.

Cuban took West to a local hotel, and his family is currently coming together and working on a plan to help West. The West family has been trying desperately to get West into rehab, and he has finally agreed to the idea. Cuban even agreed to foot the bill for all of the treatment that Delonte West may need while on his road to recovery.

Cuban took West to a local hotel, and his family is currently coming together and working on a plan to help West. The West family has been trying desperately to get West into rehab, and he has finally agreed to the idea. Cuban even agreed to foot the bill for all of the treatment that Delonte West may need while on his road to recovery.

This is fantastic news for West after the former pro-baller was spotted numerous times in the streets, whether it was looking highly intoxicated or laid out following a brutal street fight he allegedly started. We hope this good news about Delonte West is the first of many reports signaling that he is getting back on his feet.

Salute to Mark Cuban.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

 

 

Photos
Close