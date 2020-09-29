COVID-19 Forces Dave Chappelle To Cancel Rest of Ohio Comedy Shows

Dave Chappelle’s socially distanced comedy shows are no more thanks to Rona.

Despite practicing all of the safety measures to ensure that guests, workers, and talent don’t catch the highly contagious virus, COVID-19 still found a way to shut down the Chappelle’s socially distanced shows. Page Six reports the remaining four shows have been canceled after one of the acts on the bill tested positive for the coronavirus.

Per Page Six:

“Page Six has learned that the comedy legend’s “Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” series in Yellow Springs, Ohio — which has seen performances by Chris Rock, David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Che, Sarah Silverman, Louis CK, and Michelle Wolf, among others — was shut down hours before Friday’s installment because one of the recurring performers on the bill is believed to have contracted the virus.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

Page Six also reports they know the name of the individual who has contracted the virus but will not share their name, only revealing that it’s not one of the individuals listed above. A rep reached out to the publication on the matter and stated:

“Due to possible exposure to COVID-19 within our inner circle, and out of an abundance of caution, we have elected to cancel the remaining … shows. For the past three months of the pandemic, Dave Chappelle has successfully created a safe haven for comedians, musicians and poets to express their art without incident,” they added, “Social distancing, face masks, hand sanitizer, temperature checks and access to daily COVID tests have all been a part of our protocol. We take COVID-19 very seriously and there have been no reported cases among patrons or crew.”

The final show was supposed to go down on October 4, all tickets for the remaining shows have been pulled down by Ticketmaster, and those who have purchased tickets can request a refund from the company. Rumors swirled that the shows were being filmed for Netflix for a future special.

We wish the person who was infected with COVID-19 a speedy recovery.

—

Photo: ALEX EDELMAN / Getty

The Latest:

COVID-19 Forces Dave Chappelle To Cancel Rest of Ohio Comedy Shows was originally published on hiphopwired.com