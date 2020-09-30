WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 30, 2020: Trump vs. Biden — $1M+ Global Deaths — Diversity Efforts Continue

1. Presidential Debates: Round One

2. Transcripts in Breonna Taylor Case to Be Released to the Public After Grand Juror Files Motion

What You Need To Know:

An unidentified grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case filed a motion on Monday requesting that all recordings, transcripts, and reports of the grand jury be released to the public.

3. Coronavirus Update: Global Death Toll from Covid-19 Surpasses One Million

What You Need To Know:

It took nine months for the coronavirus crisis to take the lives of over one million people worldwide. The grim milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, was hit on Monday and the number continues to climb.

4. Duke University Names Building After One of Its First Black Undergrads

What You Need To Know:

In a unanimous vote by Duke University Board of Trustees, the school will honor one of its first Black undergraduates by renaming its iconic west campus building.

5. Waiting For C-Suite Results From Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Efforts Continues

What You Need To Know:

We are almost four months out from the time when companies started publishing grandiose statements about their feelings and upcoming actions regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

