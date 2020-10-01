CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 1, 2020: Obama Speaks Out — HEROES Act Could Bring Back Stimulus Checks — Doris Miller Honored

1. Obama Accuses Trump White House of Suppressing Black Voters in Rare Direct Attack

2. Trump’s Dog Whistling to White Supremacists Sets the Stage For Civil Unrest

3. Coronavirus Update: Revised $2.2 Trillion HEROES Act Could Bring Back Stimulus Checks and Extra Unemployment Benefits

What You Need To Know:

House Democrats have unveiled a revised $2.2 trillion HEROES Act, which includes a number of measures aimed at helping troubled Americans, companies and local governments hit hard by the pandemic.

4. Navy Names Supercarrier After African American Hero Doris Miller

What You Need To Know:

Honoring those who have served in the military has become such a hot-button issue that even the president and Congress are battling over replacing the names of Confederate generals from Southern Army bases.

5. Louis Vuitton Scoops Up 2nd Largest Diamond For Jewelry Clout

What You Need To Know:

Louis Vuitton is stepping into the luxury jewelry market by scooping up the world’s second-largest diamond, Sewelô, giving the hip hop community another reason to spend money with the brand.

Photos
Close