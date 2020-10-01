CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To African-Americans

On Wednesday, September 30, California became the first state to pave the way for their Black citizens and descendants of slaves to receive reparations.

NBC News reports that legislation authored Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, a Democrat representing San Diego who is chair of California’s Legislative Black Caucus to commit to a nine-person study of the impact of slavery on Black people in California.  From there the legislature will decide on what kind of compensation should be provided and to whom.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“This is not just because of the circumstances we face. What happened is that, of course, those circumstances reinforced the fact that what we were saying all along was true,” Weber said. “Some think we’re just responding to the moment, but we’re responding to the history of California and the life of Black people in California and in this nation.”

Weber mentions that this bill was written before the recent national protests across the country and the coronavirus pandemic but knew it was very important to the time because of the treatment of Black people.

“This is an extremely important time for all of us,” Weber said Wednesday. “California tries to lead the way in terms of civil rights, and we have a responsibility to do that.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Wednesday afternoon.

“After watching last night’s debate, this signing can’t come too soon,” he said during a virtual conference with lawmakers and other stakeholders, including Ice Cube, who used his status to push the bill forward.

“As a nation, we can only truly thrive when every one of us has the opportunity to thrive. Our painful history of slavery has evolved into structural racism and bias built into and permeating throughout our democratic and economic institutions,” Newsom said in a statement.

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

Continue reading The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To African-Americans  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close