DreamGirls Natural Hair Care Is Celebrating National Hair Day With A Bomb Sale!

In celebration of National Hair Day, DreamGirls natural hair care line and salon is offering a sale you don't want to miss!

Long Haired woman with tropical background

Source: Phil Halfmann / Getty

Today is National Hair Day and of course, we have to celebrate the best way we know how: shopping for our favorite hair products at a discounted price of course.

In honor of National Hair Day (October 1st), the DreamGirls natural hair care line and salon is having their first ever sale! All day today you can enjoy 15% off any DreamGirls product by simply using the promotion code “Hairday15” at checkout.

Founded by sisters and professional hairstylists Tonya Thompson and Sharie Wilson, DreamGirl is the perfect solution for those looking to grow long and healthy hair. Their hair growth collection is designed to take the guesswork out of achieving healthy results by restoring damaged strands and providing a consistent routine to make your hair dreams a reality. DreamGirls also guarantees results within 2-3 months of regimented use of their hair products and recommended care.

DreamGirls’ natural hair care offers the following:

HEALTHY HAIR CARE SYSTEM STARTER KIT, $125 – This signature hair care starter kit contains everything you need to start your  healthy hair journey. Get ready to see how wearing the protective style of a weave results in hair growth, not loss!

TLC COMB-OUT TREATMENT, $29.99 – This allows your hair to gently detangle, while smoothing out the strands with less stress.

RENEWING SHAMPOO, $24.99 – This stimulating cleansing shampoo offers a rich lather to remove excess oils and product build-up, while strengthening hair and improving body and shine.

RENEWING CONDITIONER; $25.99 – This conditioner will replenish, moisturize, and restore your hair without weighing it down!

REVIVAL DEEP TREATMENT, $34.99 – This helps to rejuvenate your hair and promote growth with an exotic blend of Ginseng, Bamboo, & Coconut Oil, which work together to create elasticity, strength and more.

TRUE ESSENCE OIL TREATMENT, $19.99 – The all-natural oil blend will eliminate dryness, prevent breakage, and will leave hair with a healthy shine. This treatment also acts as a UV Protectant and as a DHT blocker.

And if you live in California, you’re in luck because DreamGirls has two Los Angeles based salons specializing in natural, healthy hair care where you can place your hair care into the hands of one of their stylists!

The DreamGirls sale ends today, so be sure to treat yourself and celebrate your hair with products that’ll make you smile!

Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest IG TV Video

Yvonne Orji’s New Haircut Is An Ode To Black Lives Matter And We Love It

