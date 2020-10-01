CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Ryan Destiny Talks Beyoncé, Plans For ‘Grownish,’ “Holy” With Justin Bieber & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Ryan Destiny Feature Image

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

The Glow Is Real! Ryan Destiny checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios and the pair discuss Ryan getting love from her idols such as Beyoncé and Brandy, an embarrassing moment meeting Snoop Dogg, wanting people to be in their feels for the “Holy” video with Justin Bieber and how she first met Justin at a meet and greet in high school, working with her boo Keith Powers in the Big Sean “Single Again” video, her role on ‘Grownish’ and what could be happening for season 3, her upcoming album and more!

Ryan Destiny Talks Beyoncé, Plans For ‘Grownish,’ “Holy” With Justin Bieber & More! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

