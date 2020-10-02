CLOSE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says The XFL Will Return in 2022

XFL owner Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tweeted on Thursday that the upstart football league plans to return in the spring of 2022.

Johnson and business partner Danny Garcia bought the XFL from Vince McMahon in August. McMahon shut down the league in April as he declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Nearly all of the XFL’s workforce was laid off due to Vince McMahon’s filing.

