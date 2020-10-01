CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Watch Jhené Aiko Give A ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ At Home For NPR [Video]

Lights On Festival Curated by H.E.R. At Concord Pavilion

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

For the latest installment of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, the publication tapped Jhené Aiko. The singer performed some of her new tracks from Chilombo along with some old favorites.

The Los Angeles native gave fans a live performance of eight songs, playing “Lotus (Intro),” “Born Tired,” and “Summer 2020” from Chilombo, along with old favorites “Stranger,” “Do Better Blues,” “To Love & Die,” “W.A.Y.S.,” and “Eternal Sunshine.”

Back in March, Aiko released the project with some help from features including her boo Big Sean, H.E.R., Future, Miguel, Ab-Soul, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $ign. She also ended up releasing the project’s deluxe version in July, which saw the addition of nine new tracks. This time around, Aiko had guest appearances from more friends, including Kehlani, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and several more.

The title of the LP, Chilombo, is the singer’s legal last name, which explained to Billboard means, “wild beast.” She further talked about the meaning of the word, saying “they’re strong, confident, and graceful. Beasts are also beautiful.”

In a time like this, we could all use a reminder of how much we love being able to see live music. Check out Jhené Aiko’s performance for yourself down below.

Watch Jhené Aiko Give A ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ At Home For NPR [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close