CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 2, 2020: Two Steps Back for Donald Trump — Sisters in the Skies — Coronavirus Update

1. One Step Forward, Two Steps Back for Donald Trump

What You Need To Know:

Just days after a campaign stop designed to talk directly with African American voters in Atlanta, Donald Trump scuttled whatever progress he made Friday with his response to race relations during Tuesday night’s debate.

2. Black College Freshman Awakened by Armed Police After False Report

What You Need To Know:

In the early morning hours of September 14, 18-year-old college freshman Christin Evans was awakened from her sleep by a team of armed campus police officers.

3. Coronavirus Update: 1 in 1,000 African Americans Have Died from Coronavirus

What You Need To Know:

During Tuesday’s presidential debate, viewers found it difficult to clearly understand the candidates’ positions on important issues, but one statistic mentioned by Joe Biden is especially daunting.

4. Sisters in the Skies Aims to Inspire Young Black Girls to Fly

What You Need To Know:

Currently, there are less than 150 professional Black women pilots in the U.S. that hold a license to fly commercially, representing less than 1% of all professional pilots in the U.S. This fact has motivated some to bring about change.

5. Here’s Why Artists Are Parting Ways With Their Song Catalogs

What You Need To Know:

It was once believed that rap and hip-hop would be a passing fad, yet those genres along with R&B have dominated the last decade of music and people are betting big on the future worth of nostalgia listening.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 2, 2020: Two Steps Back for Donald Trump — Sisters in the Skies — Coronavirus Update  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close