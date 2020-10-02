CLOSE
Our Favorite Looks From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Fashion Show

Rihanna never fails to deliver on her promise. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show was everything and more!

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Show & BTS

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rihanna promised her Savage X Fenty fashion show would be size, shape and shade inclusive and she certainly didn’t disappoint as scenes from the sexy extravaganza hit social media last night.

From Lizzo to Indya Moore and Christian Comb’s chiseled abs, the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 presented by Amazon-Prime show gave us bodies, Black beauty and sultry looks we currently have in our checkout cart.

Rihanna recently raved about how proud she is of what she and her team created given the current pandemic and having to practice social distancing. The Savage X Fenty show featured dozens of models ranging in all sizes and performances from artists like Miguel and Roddy Rich.

“We had to figure out ways to make this feel as visually enthusiastic as possible. I’m excited, and I’m proud of my team — we pulled it off,” she told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview ahead of the Savage premiere.

Not to be outdone by the gorgeous gang of models rocking Savage, Rihanna made a grand entrance to her own show by emerging from a mechanical flower.

We’re still recovering from all the savage slayage from last night, keep scrolling for our favorite looks of the night.

Normani

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Vide – Step and Repeat

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Singer and Savage X Fenty ambassador Normani hit the savage carpet wearing a sultry red corset paired with jeans and black leather gloves.

Nazanin Mandi

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video Show & BTS

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Her hubby Miguel hit the stage to perform and she hit the hardwood to strut her stuff. Nazanin Mandi looked ravishing in this bejeweled emerald two-piece with mesh garter belt and vinyl thigh highs.

Indya Moore

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Vide – Step and Repeat

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

And the category is… face and body! Indya Moore came through in this scintillating body tight that left little to the imagination.

Willow Smith

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video Show & BTS

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Willow Smith is embracing her burgeoning womanhood and showing off her confidence in a boyfriend silk button-up with combat boots.

Christian Combs

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video Show & BTS

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Christian Combs made his Savage debut wearing satin Savage pajamas and the new men’s collection from Savage X Fenty. Complete with a blinged out Sean John chain, Combs brought his flavor to the runway.

Stream the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 on Amazon Prime now!

Our Favorite Looks From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Fashion Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

