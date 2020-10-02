CLOSE
Reggie Bush Thinks Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Is Connected To A Conspiracy Theory

US-VOTE-DEBATE

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

If you thought 2020 couldn’t get any more bizarre, you thought wrong.

“Every time you see him, he’s got a mask,” Trump said Tuesday night at the Presidential Debate to Joe Biden. “He could be speaking 200 feet away from it. And he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Now, just days after mocking the VP, Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 and is having mild symptoms. However, Trump’s inability to always tell the truth even at the most critical moments has people skeptical about the announcement–and that includes Reggie Bush. The former NFL running back thinks its all part of a bigger scheme after the president’s “that disastrous debate.”

Bush has been critical of Trump for years, but his latest critique is the most damning.

“Teflon Don just wants the attention on him,” Bush tweeted. “Now the entire world will be on Trump watch. Now you test positive? After all the rallies with no masks you held, now you conveniently catch COVID after that disastrous debate?”

Bush isn’t the only one who has suspicious thoughts about Trump’s COVID diagnosis; conspiracy theory Twitter –comprised of people on the left and right– has gone wild. Like Bush, people think it has something to do with his performance at the debate. In contrast, others believe it could be him trying to prove that the virus isn’t as severe as everyone says and is actually similar to a mild cold that is easily recoverable.

The former USC and Heisman trophy winning star also sounded off on  Trump back when he served the 2019 national champion Clemson Tigers fast food when they visited the White House in celebration. He said that “disrespectful on so many levels” and a “huge slap in the face.”

Vice President Biden, who stood across from Trump for 90 minutes during the debate on Tuesday, has since been tested for the coronavirus and has tested negative alongside his wife, Jill.

Reggie Bush Thinks Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Is Connected To A Conspiracy Theory  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

