COLUMBUS: While President Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19, Trump supporters in Columbus Ohio paraded around Interstate 270 on Saturday morning on October 3rd with American and Trump 2020 flags in tow.

While many people claimed it was a peaceful gathering, several posts were going up on social media claiming to have witnessed car accidents, racially charged signs and symbols, racial slurs being exchanged, and even gunfire from Trump supporters.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

In one video posted to Facebook, a Trump supporter in an SUV can be seen towing what appears to be a replica of prison with black figures caged inside. (Fast forward to the four-minute mark in the video)

Sometime in the 10am hour, calls were made reporting a shooting on I-270 near Sawmill. Witnesses claim a black pick-up truck donning an American Flag and a Trump flag driven by a white male with a white female passenger shot at another vehicle on the highway. According to WBNS authorities were looking for the suspect but he turned himself in hours after the incident.

Police say 58-year-old Todd Crawford from Homer, Ohio fired a single shot from a 45 caliber pistol into a semi-truck on the highway following an altercation. Crawford was charged with discharge of a firearm near or on-premises, the charge is a third-degree felony, and is being held at the Franklin County Corrections Center.

Listen to one of the calls about the incident here.

The Latest:

OHIO: Gun Fire and More During Trump Rally was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com