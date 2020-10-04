Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

How to Style…Faux Locs

The best products and tools, plus a step-by-step breakdown of how to get this look

ULTA Beauty Faux Locs

Source: iOne Creative Team / iOne Creative Team

Get the Look:

Faux locs are a protective style that offers tons of versatility.

This go-to look starts with squeaky cleansed, conditioned and detangled hair. Use a comb to create a parted row at the nape of your neck. Create vertical parts after determining the desired twist size. For thicker, chunkier locs, create larger parts.

For thinner locs, create smaller parts. Apply an anti-frizz cream like Curlsmith’s Defining Style Soufflé to keep frizz at bay. Create a braid using synthetic hair, then wrap the synthetic strand around each braid. Twist downward and repeat.

Ready to try this look? Products available at Ulta Beauty. 

How to Style…Faux Locs  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close