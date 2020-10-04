Get the Look:

Sleek Low Ponytails provide a chic, sophisticated look no matter if you’re rocking straight or natural hair.

Freshly washed, conditioned, dried and detangled hair is the foundation for an ultra-sleek low ponytail. Use a parting comb to divide your hair into halves by parting from ear to ear. Brush the bottom half of the hair and apply a gel like PATTERN’s Strong Hold Gel to slick the hair back into a ponytail. Apply PATTERN’s Edge Control and Strong Hold Gel to the top half of the hair and brush it into the ponytail with the lower half. (Note: Be sure to brush thoroughly to avoid tension lumps.)

Once the hair is secured into the ponytail, braid the remaining hair. Stick a bobby pin on to the end of the weft of a bundle of weave and secure it into the base of the braid. Continue by wrapping the weft around the braid until reaching the top of the ponytail. Take a small piece of the weave and wrap it around the base of the ponytail to conceal the weft and ponytail holder used to secure the ponytail. Complete this ‘do by using a finishing spray.

How to Style…A Sleek, Low Ponytail was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

