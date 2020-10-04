Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

How to Style…Chic, Loose Box Braid Bun

The best products and tools, plus a step-by-step breakdown of how to get this look

ULTA Beauty Chic Box Braids

Source: iOne Creative Team / iOne Creative Team

Get the Look:

What good is a protective style like braids if your hair is unhealthy once you take it out? Vitamins like The Mane Choice Manetabolism Healthy Hair Gummies with Collagen provide nutrients that maintain hair health and promote growth.

Start with washed, conditioned and dried hair to prep hair for braids. Use a parting comb to create a parted row at the nape of your neck. Create vertical parts after determining the desired braids size.

Apply Mane Choice’s Alpha Crystal Orchid Biotin Infused Styling Gel to make hair sleek and provide extra hold. Part hair into three sections, add one piece of braiding hair with your natural hair, and begin to braid downwards. Follow up by adding pieces of braiding hair until each of your strands is covered with braiding hair. Braid hair down to the desired length. Apply styling mousse up and down each braid to prevent frizz and sit underneath a hooded dryer.

Pull braids back, above nape of neck. Use one hand to hold base of ponytail and other to wrap length of hair around the center, 2-3 times depending on length, to start a bun. Use  bottom 4-5 inches of braided hair to secure bun base, then wrap tightly and tuck firmly into bun.

Take The  Mane Choice Manetabolism Hair Gummies with Collagen as advised to support hair growth while it is in a protective style.

Ready to try this look? Products and tools available at Ulta Beauty.

How to Style…Chic, Loose Box Braid Bun  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close