How to Style…Knotless Box Braids

Boho Knotless Box Braids allow you to execute versatile hairstyles while protecting your mane. Products like TGIN Miracle RepaiRx Curl Protein Reconstructor promote hair growth and keep your scalp hydrated.

Boho Knotless Box Braids, like most hairstyles, work best on freshly washed and conditioned hair. Use TGIN Miracle RepaiRx Curl Protein Reconstructor to add additional moisture and protection from breakage. Blow dry to stretch, smooth and achieve maximum volume. Once the formalities are out of the way, the fun part begins. Use a parting comb to create a horizontal row at the nape of your neck. Make an individual, smaller, vertical part to separate hair for the first braid. For thicker braids, create larger parts.

For thinner braids, create smaller parts. Apply gel or edge control to make your hair sleek and provide extra hold. Part your hair into three sections, add one piece of braiding hair with your natural hair, and begin to braid downwards. Continue to add pieces of braiding hair until each of your strands is covered with braiding hair. After braiding about an inch, add a strand of wavy hair to the braid to achieve the Boho look. Continue braiding reaching the desired length.

(Note: Be sure not to pull too tight when braiding to prevent hairline damage, bumps and breakage.)

