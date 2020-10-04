Lifestyle
How to Style…Classic Box Braids

ULTA Beauty Classic Braids

Source: iOne Creative Team / iOne Creative Team

Get the Look:

A fresh set of classic box braids is a ‘look’ no matter the season. This iconic protective ‘do reigns supreme as a go-to style that can be worn in various lengths and colors. Believe the hype! Classic box braids really are ‘that girl!’

Freshly washed, conditioned, detangled and blow-dried hair helps the braid application process run smoothly. Lightly coat hair with even amounts of Melanin’s Leave-In Conditioner, twist elongating style cream and pure oil blend (Note: This trio providesmoisture retention while combating frizz and flyaways).

Use a parting comb to create a horizontal row at the nape of your neck. Make an individual, smaller, vertical part to separate hair for the first braid. For thicker braids, create larger parts.

For thinner braids, create smaller parts. Apply gel or edge control to make your hair sleek and provide extra hold. Part your hair into three sections, add one piece of braiding hair with your natural hair, and begin to braid downwards.

Continue to add pieces of braiding hair until each of your strands is covered with braiding hair. Continue braiding reaching the desired length.

(Note: Be sure not to pull too tight when braiding to prevent hairline damage, bumps and breakage.)

To complete this look, apply a frizz-fighting mousse, sit under a hooded dryer and dip the ends in boiling hot water.

Ready to try this look? Products available at Ulta Beauty

How to Style…Classic Box Braids  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

