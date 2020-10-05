There may be trouble in paradise already for Niecy Nash. Gary’s Tea says that Nash’s family doesn’t approve of the marriage causing them to have issues. Niecy’s wives also want to fight for gay rights and be more out in the open.

In other news, Kelly Rowland spoke out about her opinion on President Trump having COVID-19. The tea gets juicy so listen to the clip.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Is Niecy Nash’s Marriage Having Problems Already? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com