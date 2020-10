The Mike Epps Virtual Hip Hop Party featuring Doug E Fresh, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane & more premiers October 9th thru October 25th. Win a virtual meet & greet with Rakim. Head to RNBCINCY.com and register for your chance to win. For tickets to the virtual concert visit our website rnbcincy.com. Enjoy from the comfort of your living room or wherever you are. You won’t want to miss it” 100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION.

Also On 100.3: