CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 7, 2020: Joe Biden At Gettysburg — Get Your Popcorn Ready! — IRS Extends Deadline

1. A Gettysburg For 2020 Delivered By Presidential Hopeful Joe Biden Make A Powerful Connection

What You Need To Know:

have been the speech of his campaign, maybe the speech of his political career.

2. Get Your Popcorn Ready! The One and Only VP Debate is Tonight

What You Need To Know:

Tonight’s Vice Presidential debate could be the most important in recent political history.

3. Coronavirus Update: IRS Extends Deadline to Receive Unclaimed Economic Impact Aid

What You Need To Know:

The Internal Revenue Service is extending the October 15 deadline to register to get a stimulus check for those who have yet to receive one.

4. Grand Jury Audio Released in the Breonna Taylor Case Reveals Confusion in Moments Before Her Death

What You Need To Know:

Grand jury audio released in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor details the chaotic moments leading up to the 26-year-old’s death on March 13.

5. Cultural Sneakerheads Help Goat Reach $1.75 Billion Unicorn Status

What You Need To Know:

Sneaker reselling is big business, as Goat has turned resales into a kind of currency through its online marketplace pushing it to a $1.75 billion valuation.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 7, 2020: Joe Biden At Gettysburg — Get Your Popcorn Ready! — IRS Extends Deadline  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close