CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Congrats! Kelly Rowland Reveals She’s Pregnant On The Cover Of Women’s Health [PHOTOS]

Kelly Rowland dropped a surprise early this morning announcing she’s pregnant with baby number two!

The singer made the baby bump debut on the November cover of Women’s Health discussing pregnancy into her 40’s.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” the 39-year-old told the magazine.  She admits that she got pregnant right away and says that taking care of herself during the pandemic was a top priority.

No word of the sex of the baby but the Destiny’s Child member told PEOPLE magazine last year that her five-year-old son, Titan Jewell wants a brother.

Congrats to Kelly and husband, Tim Weatherspoon!

Read more about Kelly’s first trimester in quarantine, her thoughts on parenting, and resting during her pregnancy here.

 

RELATED NEWS:

Kelly Rowland Speaks About Being Reunited With Her Long Lost Father

Kelly Rowland Speaks Out, Says She Felt Paralyzed By Beyoncé Comparisons For A Decade

15 Photos of Kelly Rowland Looking Fine After 35

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Photos of Kelly Rowland Looking Fine After 35

Continue reading 15 Photos of Kelly Rowland Looking Fine After 35

15 Photos of Kelly Rowland Looking Fine After 35

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_88674" align="aligncenter" width="684"] Source: Presley Ann / Getty[/caption] Today, an ageless queen was born. On her 38th birthday, here's a round up of 15 photos of Kelly Rowland looking finer than wine.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Congrats! Kelly Rowland Reveals She’s Pregnant On The Cover Of Women’s Health [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close