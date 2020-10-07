CLOSE
B-Mitch And Scott React To Dwayne Haskins Being Benched And Kyle Allen Promoted As The Starter

Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Source: All-Pro Reels

B-Mitch and Scott react to the breaking news of the day: Dwayne Haskins has been benched and Kyle Allen has been promoted as the starter. Plus Ben Standig of The Athletic DC joins the show to talk Haskins’ benching and how the team has fared four games into the season.

 

B-Mitch And Scott React To Dwayne Haskins Being Benched And Kyle Allen Promoted As The Starter  was originally published on theteam980.com

