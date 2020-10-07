CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Legendary Rock Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Passes Away

This has been the wackest year in modern history...

Eddie Van Halen In Concert - 1988

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Yesterday (Oct. 6), 2020 decided to give the world yet another “L” when legendary rockstar and icon Eddie Van Halen passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 65.

Much to the shock of everyone, yesterday his son Wolf Van Halen shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter writing ““I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

Many hardcore Rock-N-Rollers consider Eddie Van Halen arguably the greatest guitarist of all-time this side of Eric Clapton. A child of Dutch immigrants, Van Halen burst onto the rock scene after he and his brother Alex linked up with David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony to form the legendary rock group and released their self-titled debut classic, Van Halen in 1978.

Unfortunately Eddie had been battling throat-cancer for a while now and revealed in 2019 that he’d been receiving treatment for the disease for the previous five years.

While it may seem like this is a loss that only the Rock genre will mourn, artists from different cultures of life including the legendary Hip-Hop producer DJ Premier took to social media to express their grief upon news of his passing.

Rest In Peace, Eddie.

Legendary Rock Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Passes Away  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close