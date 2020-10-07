FF’ing Vote: Kal Penn Encourages Voter Empowerment In New Unscripted Comedy Series On Freeform [VIDEO]

It’s officially voting season and Freeform kicked it off with the debut of a new, unscripted election-themed comedy series hosted and co-created by Kal Penn called Kal Penn Approves This Message. It’s part of their “Kick 2020 in the Ballots. FF’ing Vote” campaign you might’ve already seen on the channel that encourages young adults to be vocal about issues that directly affect their lives. Special guests have already included Marsai Martin, Hillary Clinton, Yellow Pain and more.

While show topics range from the economy to climate change and much more, Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s managing editor Aliya Faust sat down with Kal Penn to talk about three in particular: Education, healthcare and voting. Watch up top as he shares what we can expect from the show and why he believes it’s important for Millennials and GenZ to exercise their vote and get involved in the political process.

New episodes of Kal Penn Approves This Message air Tuesdays on Freeform and are available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

