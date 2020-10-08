CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Major Moves: Puma Announces Partnership With Legendary Stylist June Ambrose

June Ambrose Creative Director Puma

Source: Puma / PUMA

Over the past year, Puma has been making major moves, and they just announced another one.

Stylist and industry legend June Ambrose has been named the Creative Director of the German-based athletic brand.

“June will take a holistic brand approach, extending her design eye across categories and age groups for girls and women’s collections throughout 2021 and beyond,” reads the press release. “She will also lend her expertise to a number of moments and collections with PUMA throughout next year including, but not limited to, an exciting exclusive for PUMA Hoops and a Title Nine collection inspired by June’s passion to celebrate bold, fearless women everywhere who rise above and go the distance no matter how big the challenge might be.”

As part of Puma’s aggressive push to regain a stronghold in the basketball market for the first time in the past few decades, it tapped JAY Z in a senior role. His influence was immediate as he wasted no time signing Deandre Ayton,  Marvin Bagley III, and Zhaire Smith. Ambrose is a long time friend and stylist for Hov and is responsible for some of his most iconic looks– from his double-breasted teal suit in Apesh-t, to his tour looks and everything in between since 1999.

June Ambrose Creative Director Puma

Source: Puma / PUMA

But with her new role at Puma, she’s ready to change the game after styling more than 200 videos.

“I’ve always envisioned being of service to, not just to my community, to my peers, to the future generation,” she told Vogue of the new gig. “I know that I have a big responsibility—to show people it’s not just about dressing up. [It’s] how do we affect change? And how do we use, visually, what we’re wearing to tell a story? To feel confident and worthy, and fashion serves as the catalyst to say the things that we want.”

And we won’t have to wait very long since Ambrose’s first designs at Puma are set to hit shelves in 2021 and includes a collection inspired by Title Nine, with aims to end sexism in education.

Major Moves: Puma Announces Partnership With Legendary Stylist June Ambrose  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 hours ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close