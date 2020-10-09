CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 9, 2020: Trump Says No — Get Your Booty to the Polls — Coronavirus Update

1. Trump Says Virtually No Chance of a Virtual Debate

What You Need To Know:

Thursday morning’s announcement of a change in the next Presidential Debate, brought a swift reaction from Donald Trump: No.

2. 13 Charged In Plots Against Michigan Governor, Police

What You Need To Know:

The FBI says it has intercepted a plan by militia members to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The state of Michigan is pursuing state felony charges against several people with ties to a militia called the Wolverine Watchmen.

3. Coronavirus Update: The New England Journal of Medicine Calls on Americans to Vote Out Leaders for Mishandling of Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

Breaking with a nearly 200-year tradition of being apolitical, The New England Journal of Medicine, one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world, criticized U.S. politicians for their handling of the coronavirus crisis.

4. ‘Get Your Booty to the Polls’ Viral Video Dancer, Coy Malone, Wants You to Vote

What You Need To Know:

This election cycle, those who value the right to vote are pulling out all stops to get the attention of potential new voters. 

5. Steph Curry Invests In Tonal’s $110 Million Work-Out-From-Home Trend

What You Need To Know:

Major athletes like NBA player Steph Curry are all in on the work-out-from-home craze by getting in on Tonal, a strength training home fitness company’s latest $110 million funding round.

