Reebok celebrates the 25th anniversary of their "Kamikaze II" by bringing back the OG heat...

Reebok Classic Kamikaze Launch

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Michael Jordan‘s Jumpman logo is probably the most famous image of a slam dunk in progress around the world.  But, the Seattle Supersonics’ Shawn Kemp was a rim rockin’ beast himself during the Jordan era, and now Reebok is bringing back one of Kemp’s most popular silhouettes, The Kamikaze II.

According to Hypebeast, Reebok will be bringing back the classic 1990s sneaker later in October and will be joining a few re-releases of the era such as the Shaquille O’Neal-worn “Shaqnosis” and Allen Iverson-sponsored “Question Mid” models. We’re lowkey surprised they waited this long to retro all these classics.

Though the sneakers will remain the same as it’s OG version, Reebok is making an unexpected change that no one really saw coming.

From Reebok:

As mentioned above, the Kamikaze line will see a name change in the coming weeks as well. The brand’s statement regarding the name change reads: “Looking to the future, as Reebok continues to grow alongside the ever-evolving tapestry of global cultures in which it is so deeply rooted, the brand will formally rename the historic Kamikaze model.”

Check out the OG model below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop on October 23rd.

Photo:

Reebok Bringing Back The OG “Kamikaze II”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
