CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 12, 2020: Black Business Opportunities — Texas Voter Suppression — A Mask-less Donald Trump

1. A Mask-less Donald Trump Appeared Before Black and Brown Conservatives on White House Lawn

 

What You Need To Know:

A Saturday gathering marked the first Donald Trump event following his coronavirus diagnosis, hospitalization and release.

2. Texas Governor Gets Help in Voter Suppression Order

What You Need To Know:

The effort continues by Texas Republicans to suppress the vote. October 1, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the reduction of mail-in-ballot drop-off sites to one per county.

3. Coronavirus Update: Lawmakers Remain Deadlocked Over New Stimulus Package

What You Need To Know:

Negotiations continued over the weekend on a new coronavirus relief package. On Friday, the Trump administration proposed a roughly $1.8 trillion package, to which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republicans disapproved.

4. Killer Mike’s New Greenwood Bank Makes Banking and Supporting Black Business Easy

 

What You Need To Know:

Calls for the support of Black-owned businesses have been amplified by civil unrest in America, resulting in the explosion of sales of a variety of Black-owned enterprises.

5. For Us, By Us: How Daymond John’s DIY Lowe’s Partnership Will Uplift Minority Businesses

What You Need To Know:

Two of the most powerful Black brothers in corporate America are teaming up to level the playing field for minority business owners.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 12, 2020: Black Business Opportunities — Texas Voter Suppression — A Mask-less Donald Trump  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 days ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close