Flying for Thanksgiving? Don’t Expect Crowds!

Passengers waiting for a delayed Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

 So what are your travel plans for Thanksgiving this year? Taking a flight? Well, experts say you shouldn’t expect big crowds at the airport this year but you can expect to be a little frustrated.

Airliners, Honolulu International Airport, Hawaii

Source: Dennis K. Johnson / Getty

According to Foxnews, the .U.K.-based aviation analytics firm OAG reports that as of late September, American Airlines and United Airlines had only about 25 percent as many bookings for November as they did a year earlier, and Delta Airlines had just 12 percent.

July 2004: O'Hare International Airport in Chicago: United Airlines is facing economic problems in m

Source: Richard Derk / Getty

This may be a huge problem for the airlines because they are facing fewer bookings, more passengers using vouchers because of previously canceled travel plans, and lower yields due to diminished demand. And even though fewer people are planning to travel for Thanksgiving, they may still need to change their plans. Researchers predict about half of the flight bookings in November could end up being changed as the airlines will likely cut their schedules. Depending on the airline, those flight changes could come with only three to five weeks’ advanced notice.

Are you flying this Thanksgiving holiday?

Photos
