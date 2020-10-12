CLOSE
News
HomeNews

We Still Want George Zimmerman In Jail: Street In Miami To Be Named After Trayvon Martin

The renaming of the street will take place sometime this week.

A Street In Miami Will Be Renamed After Trayvon Martin

Source: Viviane Moos / Getty

It’s been almost 9 years since Trayvon Martin lost his life at the hands of George Zimmerman, now his hometown of Miami will finally honor him.

It’s almost been a decade since George Zimmerman, a cowardly neighborhood watchman, decided to stalk a young Trayvon Martin and killing him. Martin’s death sparked the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and Zimmerman’s ridiculous acquittal only fueled the flames of social injustice. To make sure we don’t ever forget Trayvon’s name, the Miami-Dade County commissioners announced the renaming of a section of NE 16th Avenue, a 3 mile stretch near his former high school, to Trayvon Martin Way CNN reports.

The resolution states:

“Trayvon Martin, a young man whose life and future prospects were tragically cut short, was homegrown.”

“This Board appreciates the social justice reforms spurred by his death, recognizes all that his legacy could have been, and would like to honor the life and memory of Trayvon Benjamin Martin by co-designating that portion of NE 16th Avenue from Ives Dairy Road to NE 209th Street as “Trayvon Martin Avenue.”

A noble gesture indeed to honor Martin, who was just 17-years-old at the time of his tragic death. His killer, George Zimmerman, is still walking these streets and has even had the audacity to sue Martin’s parents in December 2019 for $100 million, claiming he was “framed.”

Since Martin’s death, we have witnessed more injustice take place with the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmad Arbery, and many more. We probably w see more streets named after those either killed by police and armed racist white men. We just want those guilty of killing unarmed Black men, women, and children to be thrown in jail. That shouldn’t be too much to ask for.

The renaming of the street will take place sometime this week, CNN reports.

#BlackLivesMatter!

Photo: Viviane Moos / Getty

We Still Want George Zimmerman In Jail: Street In Miami To Be Named After Trayvon Martin  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 days ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close