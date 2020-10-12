It’s no secret Kanye West’s Twitter rants have long been legendary — his presence on Instagram less so. In fact, Yeezy has sat out of that particular game, having previously deactivated his account for extended periods of time. As of now, the last IG activity we’ve seen from the Jesus Is King rapper arrived back in 2018, following the onslaught of “Surgical Summer.” He went on to deactivate his page shortly thereafter — it should be noted that Yeezy was frequently embroiled in conflict around that time, which may have factored into his decision.
Black Ops: Kanye West Proudly Tweets Being A GOP Useful Idiot, Twitter Debates The Tomfoolery
11 photos Launch gallery
Black Ops: Kanye West Proudly Tweets Being A GOP Useful Idiot, Twitter Debates The Tomfoolery
1. Who did this?1 of 11
2. Jokes on jokes.2 of 11
3. Message.3 of 11
4. Bruh.4 of 11
5. It really is voter suppression, though.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
Kanye West Is Back On Instagram & Drops Campaign Video was originally published on wiznation.com