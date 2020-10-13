After Rickey saw Roland Martin sharing his thoughts and emotions on his social media page, he brought him on the show! Martin tells about the first day of early in Dallas, Texas, and what he saw. The journalist not only shared the importance of voting but how voting has impacted his family.

He also speaks on what citizens should do after voting to be sure they’re making a difference. Listen to hear his message to those who feel that voting doesn’t matter.

Roland Martin Gets Emotional On The First Day Of Early Voting [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com