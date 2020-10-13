CLOSE
Fashion & Style
HomeFashion & Style

Black Accessories Designer Gwen Beloti Launches Jewelry Box Subscription Box Service

Golden Stories Accessory Box

Source: Golden Stories Accessory Box / Golden Stories Accessory Box

Even in the midst of this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, Black women entrepreneurs are on the rise. Black women have created businesses, developed products and launched initiatives to support their own dreams while giving inspiration to other Black women everywhere. Among those women is Gwen Beloti who has found a way to reignite her business to further address the needs of her customers during this unprecedented time. 

As a Brooklyn native and creative, Gwen began designing her own apparel line in 2008 and has heavily relied on accessories to turn her looks into full blown fashion statements. The line, the Gwen Beloti Collection, was Gwen’s own dreams come true, as she was finally able to design clothing that fit her body’s needs. However, like many companies this year, the Gwen Beloti Collection experienced major shifts at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic which forced Gwen to reassess her business plans and determine what needs her customers have the most during this time. As a true personification of resilience, Gwen decided that her love for jewelry design would now be her brand’s main focus and after noticing a void in the accessories industry, she decided to create the Golden Stories Subscription  jewelry box service, in an effort to provide her loyal customers with unique jewelry pieces on demand. 

The Golden Stories Accessory Box is the only jewelry subscription box designed by a Black woman that features strictly gold toned jewels. The aesthetic of the gold toned jewels is at the intersection of where minimalist meets fashionista and can be worn alone or layered with other jewelry pieces for a full statement look. The mission of this subscription box is to give customers stylish essentials that provide a form of creativity and emotional self-expression. Gwen’s challenge was to figure out how women can seamlessly feel stylish and accessorize their outfits in unique ways, and with the Golden Stories Accessory Box, she has done just that.  

For only $19.99 a month, subscription members can create their own unique collection of jewels that they can mix-match, stack or layer, all while creating their personal style stories. The Golden Stories Accessory Box is perfect for any woman looking for affordable and stylish pieces that are just as unique as they are. 

For more on the Golden Stories Accessory Collection, visit Gwen Beloti’s website, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Black Beauty Maven Launches Subscription Box Featuring Products From Female Entrepreneurs

Kelly Smith Beaty Created The SelfE Box To Proudly Celebrate The Black Teenage Girl Experience

Black Accessories Designer Gwen Beloti Launches Jewelry Box Subscription Box Service  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 days ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close