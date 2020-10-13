CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ To Hit Streaming On December 18

Eddie Murphy at Golden Globes

Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

Before Eddie Murphy fans get the long-awaited sequel to Coming To America, the film is making a move from being shown first in theaters to streaming.

Film distributor Paramount Pictures is in the process of selling the film to Amazon Studios for $125 million, according to insiders and Variety. The move would prompt the film to hit Amazon Prime for streaming on December 18.

The final details are being pieced together and circle around two consumer marketing tie-ins with McDonalds as well as Crown Royal. Murphy, who produced and starred in the film, has to sign off on the sale.

The move is a priority for Amazon Studios following the acquiring the sequel to Borat as well as a Tom Clancy adaptation, Without Remose set to star Michael B. Jordan/strong> and Regina Kings One Night In Miami which has some Oscar buzz behind it.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing movie studios to switch release dates for blockbusters and other films, studios have now decided to either sell movies to streaming providers in order to recoup money back or push release dates to 2021. Coming 2 America was originally set to premiere on Christmas Day in theaters and also was in play to be sold to Viacom’s streaming service, CBS All Access.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Brought Mister Robinson, Gumby & More Back To ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Confirms ‘Coming To America’ 2 Is Coming

RELATED: Shari Headley to Reprise Her Role as Lisa McDowell in ‘Coming to America 2’

Paramount had previously sold films such as The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Lovebirds to Netflix.

The original Coming To America arrived in theaters in 1988, directed by John Landis starring Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos. The plot revolved around Murphy as the charming Prince Akeem who traveled from the fictional country of Zamunda to find a bride in America. The film grossed $300 million at the box office and became not only a cultural phenomenon for Black moviegoers but became one of Murphy’s beloved comedies of all-time.

The sequel finds Murphy reprising his role as Prince Akeem as he prepares to ascend to become king of Zamunda when he discovers he fathered a child he never knew in America, a Queens native named Lavelle. To honor his father’s dying wish, Akeem sets out with Semmi to go back to America to groom the young man into a prince. Murphy, Hall and Jones will reprise those roles as Jermaine Folwer, Tracy Morgan, Jay Pharoah and others are joining the cast.

Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ To Hit Streaming On December 18  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 days ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close