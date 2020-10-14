MTV International is rebooting iconic format “MTV Cribs,” with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, Nickelodeon personality and singer JoJo Siwa, former “Glee” star Kevin McHale and British singer Stefflon Don. The global launch follows something of a warm-up for “Cribs” in the last year. The show received a U.K. adaptation in September 2019, followed by this summer’s “MTV Cribs: Footballers Stay Home,” which was filmed remotely during the global pandemic. Snapchat also rebooted the format in the U.S. for a short-form series back in 2017. Stateside, MTV will also premiere a U.S. version of the show early next year.
MTV’s ‘Cribs’ Reboot Coming 2021 was originally published on wiznation.com