CLOSE
News
HomeNews

R. Kelly Will Get New Trial Date In December Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The Pied Piper is still on pause.

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

R. Kelly‘s trial was delayed due to the coronavirus but his day in court if arriving soon. Per Yahoo News, on Tuesday (Oct. 13), a judge said the disgraced R&B singer will find out when he goes on trial for sexual assault, among other charges, in December.

Reportedly, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s trial was originally set to start on Tuesday in Chicago. However, it was delayed after witnesses noted problems in travelling to the city due to coronavirus restrictions.

According to District Judge Harry Leinenweber, he will be setting a new trial date on December 16.

Kelly still remains in jail at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicagosince he has not been granted bail. But one of the singer’s lawyers, Michael Leonard, is yet again seeking bail for his client—reportedly his seventh try. Recently, a fellow inmate attacked R. Kelly and reportedly tried to shank the singer.

R. Kelly is also still facing federal racketeering charges in Brooklyn, NY, which also has no trial date, yet, along with the aforementioned charges in Chicago.

Don’t expect the Pied Piper to hit the town anytime soon.

 

R. Kelly Will Get New Trial Date In December Due To Coronavirus Pandemic  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 days ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close