DJ Khaled Partnering With LeBron James’ Springhill Company For Amazon Podcast ‘The First One’

Khaled's "audio movie" launches October 15.

DJ Khaled Teams Up With LeBron James For Amazon Podcast 'The First One'

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It took a while, but DJ Khaled has finally made the jump to the podcast scene.

Immediately after LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated his Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, DJ Khaled announced his partnership with James and his longtime friend Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company and Amazon Music for his new podcast The First One. The new show joins the lineup of podcast content that Amazon announced it was rolling it a month ago.

As to what expect from the show that Khaled describes as an “audio movie,” he will be sitting down remotely and sometimes face-to-face to chop it up with his favorite artists like Lil Wayne, Fat Joe, Jon Bon Jovi, Kelly Rowland, and many more. Khaled had this to say about his newest venture:

 “I’m recording my podcast with the greatest musicians of all time, and with some of my best friends who also happen to be the most iconic artists on the planet. We’ll talk about fame, fortune, life, and success. These stories are here to motivate you because everybody starts from somewhere, from the ordinary to extraordinary. Before you get to another one, you got to get to ‘The First One,’ only on Amazon Music.”

The First One adds to Springhill Company’s growing portfolio of projects ranging from movies, television shows, and documentaries.

Despite being in the middle of a global pandemic, the bags have not stopped. Khaled was also tapped by ESPN’s Monday Night Football to curate songs for the next five games to “reflect the energy, intensity, and storylines” for the weekly matchups. Each song will play during the pregame show, promos, and live telecasts.

Khaled’s The First One premieres Thursday (Oct.15) on Amazon Music. You can watch the launch trailer below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

DJ Khaled Partnering With LeBron James’ Springhill Company For Amazon Podcast ‘The First One’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

