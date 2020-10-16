CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Questions Why Trump Only Meets with Black Entertainers [VIDEO]

 

In this edition of the GED section, D.L. Hughley calls out Donald Trump for always calling on Black entertainers like Ice Cube for advisement on policy development and legislation.

He remarked, “Out of all these meetings he’s [Trump] has had with Black people, why are they always actors, comedians, rappers, and athletes?”

Adding, “Do you know why Trump picks the Black people he picks? Because they are all entertainers and that’s what he thinks this is. ‘All I have to do is show n****** a shiny thing and they’ll be distracted.’”

