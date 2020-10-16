In this edition of the GED section, D.L. Hughley calls out Donald Trump for always calling on Black entertainers like Ice Cube for advisement on policy development and legislation.

He remarked, “Out of all these meetings he’s [Trump] has had with Black people, why are they always actors, comedians, rappers, and athletes?”

Text DLH to 37890 to join the DL Hughley Show mobile club for the top headlines impacting you. (Terms and conditions)

Adding, “Do you know why Trump picks the Black people he picks? Because they are all entertainers and that’s what he thinks this is. ‘All I have to do is show n****** a shiny thing and they’ll be distracted.’”

Check it out above to hear more on this!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

HEAD TO THE DLHUGHLEYSHOW.COM

D.L. Hughley Questions Why Trump Only Meets with Black Entertainers [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com