Cincinnati: Middletown Schools Return To In-Person Learning

Middletown students return to in-person learning.
Via FOX19
Students have been remote learning at home since the fall semester began Aug. 17. Now, they will be phased back into schools over the next three weeks and attend in-person classes five full days a week starting Nov. 9. During the phase-in, students with last names A-L will come to the school building Mondays and Tuesdays. Students with last names M-Z will come to the school building Thursdays and Fridays. All students will attend class remotely on Wednesdays while the buildings are cleaned.
