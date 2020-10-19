CLOSE
Bengals Sign Margus Hunt, Waive Andrew Brown

The Bengals today signed free agent DT Margus Hunt, and waived DT Andrew Brown.

Hunt (6-8, 295), an eighth-year player, originally was a second-round draft pick (53rd overall) of the Bengals in 2013 and was with Cincinnati through the ’16 season. He spent 2017-19 with Indianapolis, and then played four games with the New Orleans Saints earlier this season. He has played in 95 career games (25 starts), with 108 tackles,7.5 sacks, seven PDs, a FF and a FR.

