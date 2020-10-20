CLOSE
Girl + Hair And 11 Other Brands Launch On Fashion Nova’s New Beauty Channel

When you think of Fashion Nova you typically think of stylish, trendy and affordable fashion staples that you can’t get anywhere else, right? Well, now the popular online retailer is stepping into the beauty lane and slowly becoming a one stop shop for anything and everything involving style. Today, the brand loved by the celebs like Cardi B and Jordyn Woods has announced the launch of their new Fashion Nova Beauty channel, and we’ve got our wallets on standby ready to fill our online carts with new at-home deliveries.

The Fashion Nova Beauty channel will feature 12 different beauty brands, with two of the brands being Black owned and six of those being owned and founded by a woman. Among those brands is Girl+Hair, the Black woman owned premium hair care line developed explicitly for hair growth retention. Originally launched for women who wear protective styles such weaves, braids and wigs, Girl + Hair was made by dermatologists with products that allow consumers to protect and cleanse their hair before, during and after protective hair styling. Girl + Hair has now evolved into a brand that prioritizes scalp care, which the brand believes is the root of healthy hair. 

“When Fashion Nova approached us with the opportunity to be part of their new beauty channel, we jumped at the chance right away,” said Girl + Hair Co-Founder Dr. Camille Verovic in a statement. “Sure, it’s unconventional – but FashionNova has become a part of pop culture and we know our customers shop there, so this gives us a chance to meet them where they are and introduce the Girl + Hair brand to new beauty lovers as well.” 

Girl + Hair offers shampoo, conditioner, hair treatments, wash kits and more with all products recommended by dermatologist and backed by scientific research. The hair care line is the first of its kind on the market, offering under hair care products for cleansing and protecting natural hair while wearing protective styles.

“We use naturally based protective, fortifying and conditioning ingredients to promote the growth, retention and strength of the hair follicles,” the Girl+Hair website assures. “In addition, we’ve paid close attention to the packaging of the product. Unlike conventional hair care products, each UNDER HAIR CARE™ product has a low viscosity enabling the product to flow through a specially designed nozzle tip into the braided hair and onto the scalp.”

For more on Fashion Nova’s new beauty channel, visit their website here.

Girl + Hair And 11 Other Brands Launch On Fashion Nova’s New Beauty Channel  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

