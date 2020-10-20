CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Early Voting Hours Are Expanded in Franklin County

DC Vote...

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

We have 13 days until election day! The year of change has put us through a lot from a pandemic, civil rights movement, to now one presidential election that will change our lives, and the face of America.

It is out duty to get out and vote. So with so much going on you still have the option of going out and getting your vote in without having to stand in a long line.

The Franklin County Board of Elections have extended their poll times to stay open later to make sure everyone can have a chance to vote. With 37,000 ballots already casted injnsut nine days its quite possible that, that number will double in the coming days.

Here are the time the Board of Elections is Open in Franklin County:

Through Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3, early voting may be done:

  • Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 25: 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 1: 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There you have it so let your voice be heard, and get out the VOTE!

91st Annual Academy Awards - Fan Arrivals

The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

11 photos Launch gallery

The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

Continue reading The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

Early Voting Hours Are Expanded in Franklin County  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close