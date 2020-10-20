CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Even Miami’s Uber Popular Club LIV Is Facing Uncertainties About Reopening

The brains behind Club LIV is discussing his game plan.

2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

One of the most beloved party destinations in Miami remains closed leaving thousands of partygoers and many rappers no place to call home in South Beach. The brains behind Club LIV is discussing his game plan.

As spotted in Billboard Magazine, David Grutman conducted in an in-depth interview with the music industry periodical. Since March the nightlife hotspot, which in the last ten years has become a must-visit for any rapper that is in town, has been closed since March due to the pandemic.

In June, the city gave the green light for restaurants to reopen but for many the move was premature. The events guru revealed that he too thought that the coronavirus wasn’t going to be a concern for long.

“We thought the world was back,” he explained. “I was naïve enough to think that we’d turned the corner.”

But positive cases quickly spiked soon after throughout Florida to the point that the Sunshine State became the unofficial epicenter for the pandemic. Six weeks later he voluntarily shut down his doors for all his local businesses from his hospitality empire.

“We were allowed to reopen and bars were not, yet people were drinking like crazy at our place, so it was one of those mixed-signal things. It built up a lot of animosity,” Grutman added.

Prior to the outbreak, Club LIV was figuratively printing money with an estimated 10,000 plus partygoers attending every weekend. Thus, it is no surprise that Grutman gets frequently asked when the nightclub will re-open.

While he has some strategies in place that will help patrons party in a thoughtful manner, like five-minute rapid testing and putting ultraviolet disinfecting lights inside the vents, he is unsure if it is enough without a vaccine present.

“Everybody has their own ideas of what’s going to happen, second wave, no second wave,” Grutman said.

Recently, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez explained “we take a more cautious approach here in Miami-Dade, we are still not out of the woods.”

Let’s hope we can get back to normal times soon.

Photo: Getty

Even Miami’s Uber Popular Club LIV Is Facing Uncertainties About Reopening  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close