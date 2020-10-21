CLOSE
Ice Cube Brushes Off Eric Trump’s MAGA Praise With A Familiar Phrase

"N*gga Please" was the veteran rapper's retort to a doctored photo of Cube and 50 Cent wearing President Donald Trump memorabilia.

Ice Cube Portrait Shoot

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

President Donald Trump and his legion of supporters have attached themselves to anything briefly approaching alignment with the presidential campaign, but it appears it backfired recently. After heaping heavy praise upon Ice Cube and 50 Cent while using a doctored photo, Eric Trump was slammed with a familiar phrase from the West Coast rapper.

The photo in question featured Ice Cube and 50 Cent donning Trump memorabilia but the real photo was from a tweet the rapper posted over the summer with Cube wishing Fif a happy birthday. As seen in the original photo, the men were not wearing MAGA hats or anything close to displaying anything to do with the Trump administration but Eric Trump saw an opportunity and seized it.

However, after the photo was swiftly debunked, Ice Cube replied to Eric Trump’s tweet with “N*gga Please,” which apparently prompted the president’s son to delete the message altogether. It’s starting off as a tough week for the Trump campaign after reports the president vacated his 60 Minutes interview prematurely although that side did get a boost from a 50 Cent endorsement which some belief is just another joke from Queens mogul.

Photo: Getty

Ice Cube Brushes Off Eric Trump’s MAGA Praise With A Familiar Phrase  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

