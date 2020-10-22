CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 22, 2020: Last Chance: Final Presidential Debate — Threats Of Voter Suppression Rise — Pope Francis Addresses Racism

1. Last Chance: The Second and Final Presidential Debate Tonight

What You Need To Know:

The second and final Presidential Debate is scheduled to be held tonight on the campus of Belmont University in Nashville, TN. With new changes in place, the 90-minute debate will begin at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT/6 PM PT.

2. Threats of Violence and Voter Suppression Are On The Rise

What You Need To Know:

As election day nears, incidents of violence and voter suppression are escalating, sparking fear and confusion nationwide.

3. Coronavirus Update: Will More Stimulus Money Be Approved Before Election Day?

What You Need To Know:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has extended her self-imposed Tuesday deadline to conclude negotiations on a new coronavirus pandemic relief bill, allowing both sides to continue talks. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Pelosi stressed that if a bill is to be voted on before the November 3 election, it must be finalized and written by the end of this week.

4. Pope Francis Addresses Racism, Endorses Civil Unions for Same-Sex Couples in New Documentary

What You Need To Know:

In a historic departure from the Vatican’s doctrinal office, Pope Francis is calling for the passage of civil union laws for same-sex couples.

5. Cash-Strapped Students Choosing Classes Over Meals

What You Need To Know:

Imagine as a student that you needed to apply for a loan to eat. It’s insane, right? Food insecurity is a growing problem that is plaguing college campuses across the country.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 22, 2020: Last Chance: Final Presidential Debate — Threats Of Voter Suppression Rise — Pope Francis Addresses Racism  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close