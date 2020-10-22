WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 22, 2020: Last Chance: Final Presidential Debate — Threats Of Voter Suppression Rise — Pope Francis Addresses Racism

1. Last Chance: The Second and Final Presidential Debate Tonight

What You Need To Know:

The second and final Presidential Debate is scheduled to be held tonight on the campus of Belmont University in Nashville, TN. With new changes in place, the 90-minute debate will begin at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT/6 PM PT.

2. Threats of Violence and Voter Suppression Are On The Rise

What You Need To Know:

As election day nears, incidents of violence and voter suppression are escalating, sparking fear and confusion nationwide.

3. Coronavirus Update: Will More Stimulus Money Be Approved Before Election Day?

What You Need To Know:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has extended her self-imposed Tuesday deadline to conclude negotiations on a new coronavirus pandemic relief bill, allowing both sides to continue talks. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Pelosi stressed that if a bill is to be voted on before the November 3 election, it must be finalized and written by the end of this week.

4. Pope Francis Addresses Racism, Endorses Civil Unions for Same-Sex Couples in New Documentary

What You Need To Know:

In a historic departure from the Vatican’s doctrinal office, Pope Francis is calling for the passage of civil union laws for same-sex couples.

5. Cash-Strapped Students Choosing Classes Over Meals

What You Need To Know:

Imagine as a student that you needed to apply for a loan to eat. It’s insane, right? Food insecurity is a growing problem that is plaguing college campuses across the country.

