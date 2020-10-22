Columbus Police are investigating the shooting of an 86 year old woman in the Columbus neighborhood of Linwood. Officers responded to a call just after midnight to find an injured 86 year old woman at her home in the 1400 block of Coburg Road.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The woman reportedly heard noises from the back of her home and went to check. She was met with 4-5 gunshots from an unknown person shooting from outside her home. The woman sustained two wounds, one to her upper right chest and another in her right hand. The woman was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recuperate.
Authorities are asking if anyone has any information in regard to this incident to please contact Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.
The Latest:
- 86 Year Old Columbus Woman Shot in Her Home, Shooter at Large
- Beyonce’ Shares A Sneak Peak Of The Newest Ivy Park Collection “Drip 2”
- Cincinnati: A Man Shot In Avondale Has Passed
- 50 Cent: Gets Trolled By His Ex Girlfriend Chelsea Handler
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 22, 2020: Last Chance: Final Presidential Debate — Threats Of Voter Suppression Rise — Pope Francis Addresses Racism
- Beyoncé Speaks Out Against Violence Towards #EndSARS Protesters After 12 Shot Dead During Peaceful Demonstration
- “Just Like Everything Else Trump Inherited, He Messed It Up!”: Barack Obama Speaks At Biden-Harris Rally In Philly [VIDEO]
- TRIED IT! This Black-Owned Period Swimwear Saved My 30th Birthday Trip
- Jared Leto Will Reprise His Role As The Joker In Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’
- Old Spice Teams With NFL Stars To Launch Decade Long Initiative To Increase High School Graduation Rates
86 Year Old Columbus Woman Shot in Her Home, Shooter at Large was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com