Ohio Police Officer Suspended for Dragging Black Teen While Detaining His Father

A video has gone viral of an Ohio police officer dragging a 15 year old while police were detaining his father.

The incident happened earlier this month in Mansfield, Ohio.  Officer Jordan Moore stopped a car driven by the teen’s dad.  According to the video police swarm the vehicle when you next see a compliant teenager being dragged by police from side of the car to the other before both the father and the son were detained.

It is now being reported that Officer Jordan Moore has been suspended for his conduct not giving the suspect a warning to comply while recognizing that the suspect was not resisting, violating department policy.

According to Police Chief Keith Porch

“There was no immediate need or emergency for Officer Moore to take the action of dragging the arrestee.”

Take a look at the video below

 

Ohio Police Officer Suspended for Dragging Black Teen While Detaining His Father  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

