Money Matters With Jini Thornton: Here’s What You Need To Know About Financial Aid During The Pandemic [WATCH]

Our financial expert Jini Thornton joins to give the parents and college students some advice. If you’re a parent and have a high school senior or a college student then here are some tips to help with financial aid during the pandemic.

Thornton drops some gems about knowing your rights when borrowing money for school and some ways to help your situation if you’re struggling because of recent changes. 

Money Matters With Jini Thornton: Here’s What You Need To Know About Financial Aid During The Pandemic [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

