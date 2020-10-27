CLOSE
Barack Obama Joins HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ This Friday

The special edition of the series from LeBron James and Maverick Carter will air for free for non-HBO subscribers through November.

Barack Obama - The Shop: Uninterrupted

Source: HBO / HBO

The Shop: Uninterrupted from LeBron James and Maverick Carter has featured a bevy of celebrities and public figures, sparking spirited conversations in a casual setting with no holds barred. This coming Friday, a special edition of the show will air with former President Barack Obama sitting down with James and Carter for more candid real talk.

What makes this edition of The Shop: Uninterrupted unique is that those not subscribed to HBO or its streaming service HBO Max will be able to view the episode through November.

“Two years ago, LeBron and Maverick created a unique forum with ‘The Shop,’” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.  “Their conversation with President Obama is candid, compelling and urgently relevant.”

HBO subscribers will get first dibs to the show on Friday (Oct. 30). The following day (Oct. 31), the episode will air for free through Nov. 28 via HBO.com, the network’s YouTube channel,  and via HBO Max’s website and the service’s corresponding YouTube page.

With James and Carter on the frontlines of the electoral process with their More Than A Vote campaign launched this past summer, viewers can expect talks about the upcoming election and other matters pertinent to the times we’re in.

Check out the teaser clip below.

Photo: HBO

Barack Obama Joins HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ This Friday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

